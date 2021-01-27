Could more Hall of Fame shutouts be on the horizon?

Bonds and Clemens appear to have stalled as well amid suspicions of performance-enhancing drug use.

Next year's ballot is expected to include Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz for the first time. Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season for violating Major League Baseball's PED policy and collective bargaining agreement. The New York Times reported in 2009 that Ortiz was among those who tested positive in a 2003 survey designed to determine the degree of steroids use in baseball.

Barring a significant change in the way the electorate approaches PEDs, it's possible the BBWAA won't vote anyone in next year, either. And the same could be true for 2023, when Carlos Beltrán — implicated in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal — appears likely to be the top newcomer on the ballot.

LAST CHANCE

Bonds and Clemens have one more year on the writers' ballot, and Schilling does, too, unless the Hall abides by his request for removal. There was a time when Bonds and Clemens seemed to be making progress as new voters were added to the process, but now they're heading into their 10th and final chance.