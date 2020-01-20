9. Country Dance with DJ Don Coker

A country dance with DJ Don Coker will be 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Center for Active Seniors (CASI), 1035 W Kimberly Road, Davenport. The public is welcome to “boot, scoot and boogie” on over. Admission is $7 at the door.
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, Center for Active Seniors, Davenport. $7.
