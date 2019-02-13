Gretchen Wilson has more tunes in her songbook than "Redneck Woman," the 2004 single that put Wilson into the country music spotlight. Hear all of Wilson's best songs during her concert, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Tickets to the show cost between $40 and $65 and are available online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4386 or at the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

