Locations all over the Q-C, including Coal Valley, East Moline, Moline and Davenport.
Never have I ever paired pumpkin anything with Oreos, but the flavors of this shake work to a T. Made with Country Style's vanilla soft serve, pureed pumpkin, a little whipped cream and a handful of Oreos, and topped with whipped cream and spices, this shake is a fall dream in a cup.
The pumpkin and vanilla balance each other very well in this shake, so if you're not entirely nuts about pumpkin spice, this might be the shake for you. It is pumpkin-y enough to hit the spot, but not enough to be overwhelming.
I also enjoyed the texture of this shake. The ice cream is smooth, but nearly every bite includes a sprinkle of hunks of Oreo cookies or tasty, chewy Oreo filling. Delish.
