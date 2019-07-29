Coupe DeVille will play 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Enjoy an evening listening to music in the park - bring a lawn chair and your appetite. Starting at 5 p.m., $5 food baskets will be available until they sell out. Admission is free.
6:30 p.m. Moline Township Activity Center, Moline. Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.