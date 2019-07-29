Coupe DeVille will play 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., Moline. Enjoy an evening listening to music in the park - bring a lawn chair and your appetite. Starting at 5 p.m., $5 food baskets will be available until they sell out. Admission is free.

6:30 p.m. Moline Township Activity Center, Moline. Free

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments