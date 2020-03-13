COVID-19: QCCA Flower and Garden Show canceled

The QCCA Expo Center has canceled its Flower and Garden Show, scheduled for March 27-29.
The preview gala on March 26 also was canceled.
Tickets may be refunded by contacting the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, 309-788-5912
The QCCA Expo Center has canceled its Flower and Garden Show, scheduled for March 27-29.
The preview gala on March 26 also was canceled.
Tickets may be refunded by contacting the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, 309-788-5912
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.