COVID-19 restricting Iowa and Illinois court operations

PREVIOUS UPDATE: The Iowa judicial system is restricting access to its courts, including those in Scott County, to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Iowa Judicial Branch District 7, which includes Scott County, has a web page specifically dedicated to changes being made because of those concerns.

As of early Friday afternoon, those restrictions involved limiting the court access of people with an elevated risk of the disease. Those guidelines were listed in orders from the Iowa Supreme Court.

Among the requirements are that attorneys, to the best of their abilities, must ask their clients and witnesses whether they are at an elevated risk of transmitting the virus. They, or other parties in a case, must notify the opposing attorney and the relevant clerk of court’s office if there is a reasonable belief that a participant in an upcoming court proceeding may be at elevated risk.

No one determined to be such a risk may attend proceedings without prior consent of the court, the orders state.

PREVIOUS STORY: Rock Island County court officials are advising people who are part of court proceedings to reschedule if they are or might be ill in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.