COVID-19 cancels golf event

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation has decided to cancel this year's Jamie Hill Memorial Golf Tournament.

But the news is not all bad.

Because of all of the sponsors and players over the 26 years that the tournament has been held, the foundation will still be able to keep its commitments to the Bettendorf community.

This year, the foundation already has given almost $20,000 to help children enjoy park activities, according to Matt Mooney, president of the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation.

Mooney would like to thank everyone that supports the foundation.

