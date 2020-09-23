COVID-19 death toll rises in Q-C

The number of deaths linked to COVID-19-related causes climbed to 110 Wednesday in the Quad-Cities. as Rock Island County Health officials reported three more dead.

The people behind the somber statistic were a man in his 70s and a woman also in her 70s. Both died in long-term care facilities. The other death was a man in his 60s who died at home.

So far, the novel coronavirus has claimed 82 lives in Rock Island County — 62 who lived in long-term care facilities. Scott County's death toll remained at 28.

“We continue to see rising case counts among younger people, while our county’s deaths have mostly been people 60 and older,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We all must continue to take the precautions of wearing a mask, keeping at least 6 feet between you and others and washing your hands to protect all Quad-Citians. We offer our sympathies to the loved ones of these three Rock Island County residents.”

In addition, the RICO Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,945. There are 18 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,848 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 22 additional confirmed deaths.