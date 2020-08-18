Cowboys' Elliott camping from start after COVID-19 recovery

FRISCO, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott wondered for several weeks during the NFL's coronavirus shutdown how his COVID-19 infection would affect training camp a year after the Dallas Cowboys star running back missed the entire preseason over his contract.

The two-time rushing champion hasn't missed any time during camp, which is being held at team headquarters 30 miles north of Dallas because the pandemic wiped out the Cowboys' usual trip to California.

Now Elliott will see what difference a full camp can make again after 2019 was the first time he played a full season and didn't lead the NFL in rushing.

"I'd probably say I didn't work out for a month because there's some complications COVID can cause to your organs, so you've got to make sure your heart and lungs are working all together before you get back out there," Elliott said. "It definitely was good to get back out and moving once I got out of quarantine. "

Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez is sitting out the pandemic-shortened baseball season because of heart complications caused by COVID-19, and there is concern in college football over the disease's impact on organs.

The 25-year-old Elliott said he had mild symptoms for a couple of days, mainly a cough and some difficulty breathing. He says he feels good now.