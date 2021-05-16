URBANA, Ill. – Gardeners who look forward to enjoying their landscapes during warm summer nights should consider creating a moonlight garden that extends the experience late into the evening.

“Moonlight gardens have been around for centuries,” said Mary Fischer, horticulture educator at University of Illinois Extension, who serves Clay, Effingham, Fayette, and Jasper Counties. “There’s something about a beautiful garden illuminated by moonlight that engages the senses in a different way.”

It’s not difficult to create a moonlight garden, provided the designer takes care to focus on specific elements, says Fischer.

First, determine where moonlight typically falls, and consider existing objects or plantings that occupy the space. These could block out moonlight through the shadows they cast. Consider views from within the home, and how views can be accessed from inside.

Install low-output artificial night lighting. Hardware stores and home centers offer inexpensive lighting kits, and solar lights can offer subtle illumination to specific garden areas. Reflective items such as mirrors add ambiance and a perception that the space is larger.