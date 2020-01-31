Credit Andy Reid's parents for Chiefs coach's creative plays

"When you think about it," Britt said, "it all makes sense. These plays are basically art. It's all about lines. You draw those route trees, you're drawing art, really. It's easy to see the connection."

And that's part of why the Chiefs play San Francisco on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

Wanna bet? The easiest choices for betting the Super Bowl may be Chiefs or the Niners. For folks wanting to bet on so much more, there's odds for everything from how long Demi Lovato holds the word "brave" when singing the national anthem to the color of liquid poured over the winning coach.

Some prop bets on commercials, like whether or not Billy Ray Cyrus would appear in the Doritos commercial, have been taken off the board because of leaks or the ads being released. Leaks of the set list and performers for the halftime show also have been taken down, so nobody can bet on whether or not Pitbull will join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

A wardrobe malfunction remains open for betting, with yes having 10-1 odds.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up