May 26
1 Fraud, valued at $5, was reported in the 900 block of Middle Road.
May 30
2 A 2018 Acura RDX and a 2005 Chrysler Sebring collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
June 7
3 A 1992 Chevrolet Lumina and a 2013 Kia Sorento collided in the 1700 block of East Kimberly Road, resulting in $500 in damage.
June 9
4 Demetrius Walker, 25, 1504 Mound St., Davenport, was arrested in the 2900 block of Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth-degree fraudulent practice.
June 10
5 Brandon Jewell, 31, 4422 State St., Apt 22, was arrested in the 2200 block of State Street on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication.
June 11
6 Adam Joseph Richardson, 37, 1104 Kimberly Road, Apt 703, was arrested at Grant Street and 14th Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and open container passenger under 21.
June 12
7 Tools, valued at $1,450, were reported stolen in the 600 block of 29th Street.
8 Adam Bradly Todd, 28, 3720 Bridge Ave., Apt 309, was arrested at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
9 Antwoin Lamark Stewart, 44, 1016 West 54th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of third-degree theft.
10 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $50, was reported in the 100 block of 12th Street.
11 A 2002 Mercury Marauder and a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe collided at Grant and 17th streets, resulting in $8,000 in damage.
12 A 2014 Ford Flex collided with a lighted pillar in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
June 13
13 Ricardo Corrales, 19, 1417 Spruce St., Iowa City, was arrested in the 1500 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
14 Gabriella Maria Piconi, 21, 304 6th St., Apt 3B, was arrested in the 1500 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication and disorderly conduct-loud and raucous noise.
15 A 1994 Mercedes E42, a 2001 Ford Ranger, and a 2015 Ford F150 collided in the 1600 block of Grant Street, resulting in $8,400 in damage.
16 A 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 GMC Denali collided at Lincoln and Kimberly roads, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
17 A 2006 Chrysler 300 and a 2015 Kia Sedona collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
June 14
18 Alcohol, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive.
19 Ryan Robert Carter, 38, 806 State St., Apt 11, was arrested in the 800 block of State Street on suspicion of second-offense public consumption/intoxication.
20 A 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2005 Nissan Armada collided at 8th and Grant streets, resulting in $13,000 in damage.
21 Devon Peiffer, 20, 1132 Meadow Lane Drive, was arrested in the 1000 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
22 A 2015 Chrysler 200 and a1994 Ford F350 collided at 8th and Grant streets, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
June 15
23 Terrance Babers, 52, 975 39th St., Apt 4, was arrested in the 3900 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
24 Joseph Ellis Buckner, 47, 1212 West 4th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
25 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 3500 block of Central Avenue.
26 A 2010 Toyota RG4 and a 2015 Buick Enclave collided at 23rd Street and Bellevue Avenue, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
27 Fraudulent money transfer, valued at $1,296, was reported in the 2400 block of Countryside Lane.
28 A 2013 Ford Expedition collided with a light pole at Devils Glen and Belmont roads, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
29 A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $600 in damage.
June 16
30 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $500, was reported in the 2400 block of 53rd Avenue.
31 Alcohol, valued at $113.75, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Middle Road.
32 Zaw San Tun, 32, 500 West Dale St., Waterloo, Iowa, was arrestedin the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of second-offense public consumption/intoxication and simple trespass.
33 A 2007 Audi A4 and a 2007 Jeep Wrangler collided at State and 12th streets, resulting in $5,500 in damage.
34 A gas can and battery charger, valued at $75, were reported stolen in the 900 block of Holmes Street.
June 17
35 Timothy Jack Smith, 76, 2402 State St., was arrested in the 2400 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense public consumption/intoxication.
36 Jaylyn Diamin Speights, 23, 1614 North Division St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3000 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
37 Wayne Douglas Tinkle, 53, no address given, was arrested at 11th and State streets on suspicion of second-offense consumption/intoxication.
June 18
38 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $400, was reported in the 2800 block of Summertree Avenue.
39 A 2013 Infiniti G37 and a 2008 Ford Focus collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
40 A 2008 Chevrolet HHR and a 2006 Honda Odyssey collided in the 3400 block of Middle Road, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
41 A 2002 Chevrolet Impala and a 2018 Mazda CX5 collided at Grant and 18th streets, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
June 19
42 A 2007 Kenworth 80000 Tractor and a 2018 Honda CRV collided at 15th and State streets, resulting in $2,100 in damage.
43 A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 1999 Dodge Intrepid collided at Interstate 80 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
44 A 2011 Toyota Camry and a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.8, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
45 A 2013 Ford Edge and a 2005 Ford 500 collided on the east bound Interstate 74 bridge, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
46 An iPad, valued at $150, was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Kimberly Road.
47 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $190, was reported in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
48 Rebecca Rae Schott, 28, 906 28th ½ St., was arrested in the 2600 block of Central Avenue on suspicion of selling/dispensing alcoholic beverages or beer after hours.
49 A 2003 Suzuki Aerio and a 2006 Mazda MZ6 collided at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $2,000 in damage.
50 A 2011 Ford F150 and a 2008 Toyota Yaris collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 3.7, resulting in $4,800 in damage.
June 20
51 A 2015 Chevrolet Impala, a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, and a 2008 Mini Cooper collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.1, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
52 A 2015 Toyota RAV and a 2002 Toyota 4Runner collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
53 Laura Alane Luethye, 42, 2205 West 54th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of State Street on suspicion of shoplifting theft.
54 Jovon Jason Sparks, 29, 3765 Creek Hill Drive, Apt 8, was arrested in the 39800 block of State Street on suspicion of fifth-degree theft.
55 Jason Rapheal Johnson, 18, 1704 Central Ave., was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of fifth-degree theft and possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/ or 20.
June 21
56 A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica collided at Forest Grove and Middle roads, resulting in $6,000 in damage.
57 Bekzod Toorsunov, 40, 5305 Charter Oaks Drive, was arrested in the 5300 block of Charter Oaks Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
58 A necklace, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Magnolia Drive.
June 23
59 A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country collided at Calvert Street and Kimberly Road, resulting in $9,000 in damage.
60 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 6000 block of Forest Grove Drive.
June 24
61 A 2003 Ford F15 and a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at Locust Street and Kimberly Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
62 Tools, valued at $870, were reported stolen in the 1500 block of Central Avenue.
June 25
63 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $1,000, was reported in the 700 block of 25th Street.
