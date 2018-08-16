July 16
1 A 2003 Subaru Outback and a 2016 Ford Fusion collided at George Thuenen Drive and State Street, resulting in $1,250 in damage.
2 David Michael Redmond, 56, 2605 East 32nd St., Davenport, was arrested in the 3900 block of Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 19
3 Mark Calvin Jacobs, 62, 104 Greenwood Ave., was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated.
July 20
4 A 2011 Hyundai Sonata and a 2015 Honda Pilot collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
July 21
5 Kyle Gregory Kerchner, 25, 7155 State St., Apt 4, was arrested in the 1500 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 22
6 John Michael King, 19, 5399 56th Avenue Court E, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
July 23
7 Abrienna Rose Weyeneth, 22, 2938 East 43rd St., Davenport, was arrested at Kimberly and Middle roads on suspicion of eluding and habitual offender driving while barred.
July 24
8 A 2018 International box truck collided with a 2016 Peterbilt car hauler at Interstate 80 mile marker 301, resulting in $1,450 in damage.
9 Brian Webster, 48, 3304 Heatherton Drive, Apt 4, was arrested in the 2400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of drug paraphernalia.
July 25
10 A 2017 Nissan Titan and a 2012 Nissan Murano collided in the 1900 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
11 Chelsea Tyler Plaster, 25, 67 Manor Drive, Eldridge, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred and an interstate warrant.
12 Tiffany Charise Parsons, 27, 6316 Appomattox Road, Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of habitual offender driving while barred.
13 Mark Devon Jackson, 35, 605 Main St., Davenport, was arrested in the 900 block of State Street on suspicion of drug possession/delivery of crack cocaine, drug possession/delivery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
July 26
14 A 2006 Ford Fusion collided with a pedestrian in the 6100 block of State Street. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East. Vehicle damage was estimated at $4,000.
15 Fraudulent checks, no value listed, was reported in the 3400 block of Middle Road.
16 A garage door opener, valued at $50, was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Cherrywood Drive.
July 27
17 A 2006 Volkswagen Jetta collided with a flower bed in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
18 A pocket knife and phone, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 5300 block of White Post Road.
19 Michael Robert Fleming, 53, 2838 Central Ave., was arrested in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
20 A lawn chair, keys, and cash, valued at $27, were reported stolen in the 4400 block of Thornwood Drive.
July 28
21 Clothes, a briefcase, a computer, and a phone, valued at $1,850, were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
22 A television, valued at $862.09, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Chateau Knoll.
23 Dean Sawvell, 54, 9869 F Avenue, Wapello, Iowa, was arrested at Tanglefoot Lane and 18th Street on suspicion of simple assault, fifth-degree theft, and reckless driving.
July 29
24 Catrina Renee Rockwood, 18, 814 Hillside Drive, was arrested in the 2900 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of drug possession/delivery and possession or distribution without a tax stamp.
25 Hannah Elizabeth Dierks, 28 1207 East 11th St., Davenport, was arrested in the 1700 block of State Street on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication.
26 Elicia Denise Willett, 22, 1128 West Locust S., was arrested at Greenwood Avenue and River Drive on suspicion of providing false identification information.
July 30
27 Fraud, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive.
28 Adam Matthew Dalton, 26, 4570 Hamilton Drive, was arrested in the 3200 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 31
29 Fraud, damage totaling $100, was reported in the 1600 block of State Street.
Correction: In the July 26 issue, we incorrectly reported an item involving Ian Frink. He reported reckless use of fireworks, he was not arrested on that charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.