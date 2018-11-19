October 24
1 A 2013 Jeep Patriot and garage door opener, no value listed, were reported stolen at 2712 Heather Glen Circle.
October 25
2 A 2017 Buick Enclave and a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze collided at 1621 Perkins Court, resulting in $2800 in damage.
October 31
3 A 2005 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer collided at 1777 Isle Parkway, resulting in no damage.
November 2
4 A 2015 Dodge Charger and a 2018 Western Star dump truck collided at the 2200 block of State Street, resulting in $1800 in damage.
November 4
5 A 2008 Ford F350 was involved in a single vehicle accident at the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue, resulting in $12300 in damage.
6 A 2007 Ford 500 and a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country collided at 1777 Isle Parkway, resulting in $3500 in damage.
November 5
7 A 2013 Ford Flex and a 2009 GMC Acadia collided at Central Avenue and 18th Street, resulting in $10000 in damage.
8 A 2004 Ford Fusion and a 2004 Cadillac DHS collided at Grant Street and 14th Street, resulting in $1000 in damage.
November 6
9 A city sign, valued at $20, was reported stolen at 1435 18th Street.
November 7
10 Bailey Bianca Atkinson, 18, 632 17th Street, was arrested at 999 Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
11 Juliene Tajanique Conner, 19, 516 East Locust Street, Davenport, was arrested at 999 Middle Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
12 Grant Riley Gutierrez, 24, 2412 Bellevue Avenue, was arrested at 1220 17th Street on suspicion of simple trespass and second offense public consumption/intoxication.
13 Steven Joseph Larue, 27, 2712 79th Avenue, Milan, Illinois, was arrested at 1910 Oak Street on suspicion of simple trespass and an interstate warrant.
14 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $1500, was reported at 1813 Kimberly Road.
15 Patrick Francis Reed, 54, no address given, was arrested at 858 Middle Road on suspicion of disorderly conduct, third degree theft, and public consumption/intoxication.
16 Dustin Early Blaszczyk, 27, 3322 38th Avenue, Moline, was arrested at 1910 Oak Street on suspicion of simple trespass.
November 8
17 A 2006 Pontiac G6 was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 mile marker 2.1, resulting in $2000 in damage.
18 A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox and a 2004 Honda Odyssey collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $16000 in damage.
November 9
19 A 1993 Ford Ranger collided with a utility pole at 6615 Indiana Avenue, resulting in $1700 in damage.
20 A 2000 Toyota Camry a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2017 Toyota Camry, a 2018 Toyota Camry, a 2017 Nissan SUV, a 2015 Ford F150, a 2004 GMC Acadia, a 2013 Ford Explorer, a 2017 Ford Fusion, a 2006 Honda Accord, a 2013 Buick Encore, and a 2003 Jeep Liberty all collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.3, resulting in $73500 in damage.
November 10
21 A hit and run accident, damage totaling $600, was reported at 2404 Central Avenue.
November 12
22 Nathaniel Hansen, 32, 3030 Bellevue Avenue, was arrested at 1000 25th Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts.
23 Anthony Ray Grimmett, 33, 4503 9th Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at 1012 Summit Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
November 13
24 Bryan Paul West, 48, 1016 Lincoln Road, apt. 2, was arrested at 1016 Lincoln Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.