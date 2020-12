Crime watch

17. A 2011 Kia Forte and a 2005 Mazda MZ6 collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,500 in damage.

18. A 2006 Honda CRV and a 2013 Toyota Corolla collided at Middle Road and Surrey Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

November 18

19. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported at 700 27th Street.

20. A 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2007 Jeep Liberty collided at Crow Creek Road and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

November 19

21. A license plate, valued at $20, was reported stolen at 1137 Jones Street.

22. A 2019 Jeep Cherokee and a 2015 Mercedes ML350 collided at 2700 Crow Creek Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

23. A 2010 Pontiac G6 was involved in a single vehicle accident at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

November 21

24. Jewelry, cash, clothes, and electronics, valued at $2,625, were all reported stolen at 3700 Creek Hill Drive.