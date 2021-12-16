Crime watch

November 12
1. A 2010 Toyota Camry and a 2019 Kia Optima collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,300 in damage.
November 15
2. A 2016 Ford F250 and a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu collided at Mississippi Boulevard and 13th Street, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
November 17
3. A 2018 garbage truck and a 2004 Ford Focus collided at the 2000 block of Ridgeway Court, resulting in $0 in damage.
November 19
4. A garage door opener, valued at $100, was reported stolen from the 3100 block of Somerset Drive.
5. A pair of basketball shoes, a basketball, a pair of headphones, and a backpack, valued at $530, were reported stolen, but later recovered, from the 4800 block of Blackhawk Trail Court.
6. A pair of sunglasses and two Amazon packages, total value $200, were reported stolen and later recovered from the 5000 block of Settlers Pointe Circle. A juvenile, 16, was arrested on suspicion of theft.
7. A 2018 Chevrolet Mailbu and a 2005 Ford F150 collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $1,300 in damage.
November 20
8. A leafblower and two automatic tie guns, total value $4,800, were reported stolen from the 4200 block of Ontario Drive.
9. A 2012 Kia Optima and a 2019 Cadillac XT5 collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
10. A 2013 Ford Escape and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
November 22
11. Detravia Hawkins, 21, 1218 Brown Street, Davenport, was arrested at the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of second degree theft and intrastate warrant.
12. Cash, valued at $300, was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Middle Road.
13. A 2012 Ford Focus was reported stolen but later recovered at the 2700 block of Heather Lane.
14. A window, valued at $200, was reported destroyed at the 900 block of Hillside drive.
15. A 2013 Nissan Altima and a 2000 Dodge Durango collided at 18th Street and Pinehurst Street, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
16. A 2016 Ford Focus and a 2008 Toyota Corolla collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $1,200 in damage.
November 23
17. A 2017 Acura MDX and a 2013 Kia collided at the 2400 block of 18th Street, resulting in $1,400 in damage.
18. Austin Lee Levan, 26, no address given, was arrested at the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of intrastate warrant.
19. Lindsey A Pauwels, 40, no address given, was arrested at the 1100 block of State Street on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
20. Failure to stop, eluding was reported at the 900 block of Middle Road.
21. Visa gift cards, valued at $1,500, were reported stolen from the 2900 block of Sunburst Court.
22. A 2008 Nissan Xterra and a deer collided at State Street and 42nd Street, resulting in $1,500 in damage.
November 24
23. A Dell 3100 Chromebook, valued at $300, was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Middle Road.
24. Christian Dalton Benson, 22, 815 Golden Valley Drive, was arrested at the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of an interstate warrant.
25. Todd Allen Nosa, 49, 5425 Valley Drive, was arrested at the 3500 block of State Street on suspicion of driving while barred habitual offender, driving with a suspended license and violation of financial liability coverage.
26. Adriana Lopez, 27, 2519 8½ Avenue, Rock Island, was cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive.
27. Yanely Castaneda, 24, 2014 39th Street, Rock Island, was cited on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive.
28. Raymond Kothlow, 44, 2523 Cody Street, was arrested at 16th Street and Grant Street on suspicion of OWI and turning from improper lane.
29. Cash, valued at $155, was reported stolen from the 800 block of Lincoln Road.
30. A catalytic converter, valued at $400, was reported stolen from the 2400 block of Olympia Drive.
November 25
31. A 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Chevrolet Trax collided at Interstate 74 and Grant Street, resulting in $7,000 in damage.
November 26
32. A 2015 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Honda CRV collided at the 1700 block of Grant Street, resulting in $200 in damage.
33. A counterfeit $100 bill was recovered at the 1700 block of Isle Parkway.
34. A wallet, valued at $50, along with credit, debit, travel, insurance and identification cards, as well as a $20 bill, were reported stolen from the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
35. One GM car key and one Chevrolet car key, total value $200, were reported stolen from the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
36. A 2020 Audi Q3 and a 2014 Hyundai Elantra collided at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $7,500 in damage.
November 27
37. A hit and run was reported at the 3500 block of Middle Road.
38. A bicycle was reported found at the 5900 block of State Street.
39. A 2015 Ford F15 and a 2017 Hyundai Sonata collided at the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
November 28
40. A hit and run was reported at the 1400 block of Kimberly Road.
41. Rayn Jacob Wayne Tallman, 28, 2208 35th Street, Moline, was arrested at Greenbrier Drive and Tanglefoot Lane on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance operation without registration, expired licesnes and no insurance.
November 30
42. A 2014 Ford Taurus and a 2013 Hyundai Sonata collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $4,000 in damage.