Crime Watch
Crime Watch

August 30

1. Food and clothes, no value listed, were reported stolen at 2400 Shaker Court.

August 31

2. A 2006 Hummer H3, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, and a 2020 Toyota Camry all collided at 2700 18th Street, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

September 2

3. Penny Ann King, 50, 2520 Central Avenue, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third-degree theft and interference with official acts.

4. Michelle Nicole Roe, 39, 614 E. 14th Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1800 Grant Street on suspicion of third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

September 4

5. A 2002 GMC Yukon and a 2006 Honda Element collided at 1700 Isle Parkway, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

September 5

6. Bobbie Lea Carpenter, 47, 1330 Glencoe Lane, was arrested at 2600 Bellevue Avenue on suspicion of simple domestic assault with injury.

September 7

7. A 2006 Ford F250, a 2018 Land Rover, and a 2006 Toyota Camry all collided at Interstate 74 and Kimberly Road, resulting in $2,500 in damage.

September 8

8. A 2009 Ford F150 and a 2019 Chevrolet Trax collided at George Thuenen Drive and 17th Street, resulting in $5,500 in damage.

September 9

9. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported at 900 Devils Glen Road.

10. A 2009 Chevrolet Impala and a 2019 Kia Forte collided at 900 Middle Road, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

11. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2021 Kia Forte collided at Interstate 74 and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,500 in damage.

September 10

12. A 2010 Ford Taurus and a 2014 VCTY Judge collided at Middle Road and 18th Street, resulting in $100 in damage.

September 11

13. A 2020 Honda Accord and a 2013 Ford Fusion collided at Interstate 74 exit 1, resulting in $2,000 in damage.

September 13

14. Tyler James Brown, 23, 1212 E. 10th Street, apt. 1, Davenport, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of possession of stolen property/second degree theft.

15. A 2000 GMC Sierra, no value listed, was reported stolen at 2400 State Street.

September 14

16. A 2014 Ford Escape and a 2020 Honda Civic collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

17. A 2001 Jeep Wrangler and a 2017 GMC Acadia collided at Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $6,000 in damage.

September 15

18. A 2020 GMC Terrain and a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox collided at Interstate 74 and Middle Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

19. A 2018 Freightliner semi-truck, a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck, and a 2015 Dodge Ram all collided at Middle Road and Interstate 80, resulting in $105,000 in damage.

20. A 2017 Mercedes G30 and a bicyclist collided at Skyline Drive and Olympia Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

21. A 2019 Ford Escape and a 2021 Jeep Wrangler collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.

September 16

22. A cell phone, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen at 1700 Isle Parkway.

23. A 1987 Cadillac Allante, a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, and a 2016 Kia Sorento all collided at Devils Glen Road and Crow Creek Road, resulting in $2,600 in damage.

24. A 2021 Freightliner semi-truck and a 2005 Nissan Quest collided at 1000 Utica Ridge Place, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

25. A 2019 Honda CRV and a 2008 Jeep Liberty collided at Grant Street and 17th Street, resulting in $9,000 in damage.

26. A 2021 Toyota Camry and a 2018 Honda Odyssey collided at Middle Road and 23rd Street, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

27. A 2015 Toyota Camry collided with cement barriers on the Interstate 74 Bridge, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

28. A 2015 Ford Fusion and a 2020 Kia Telluride collided at 1000 Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

September 17

29. Tywan Atkins, 37, 14735 Perry Avenue, South Holland, Illinois, was arrested at 800 Hillside Drive on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.

30. Cash, valued at $1,187, was reported stolen at 3400 Towne Pointe Drive.

31. A 2017 Honda HRV and a 2016 BMW 750I collided at 2100 53rd Avenue, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

32. Trisha Marie Carter, 37, no address given, was arrested at 1000 Utica Ridge Place on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.

September 18

33. Zachary Robert Ottum, 26, 204 Saint Andrews Drive, Dekalb, Illinois, was arrested at 1700 Isle Parkway on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.

September 19

34. Ronald Price, Jr., 60, 2120 W. 16th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2500 Middle Road on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespass.

September 20

35. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $100, was reported at 23rd Street and State Street.

36. A 2012 Nissan Altima and a 2009 Hyundai Sonata collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $6,500 in damage.

