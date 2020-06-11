CRIME WATCH

April 28
1. Tools, valued at $515.40, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.
May 12
2. Fraud, valued at $200, was reported in the 3800 block of Aspen Hills Drive.
May 14
3. Mark Aaron Peters, 44, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft and first offense public consumption/intoxication.
4. Aaron Lee Pauwels, 45, 1221 14th Street, was arrested in the 1300 block of 14th Street on suspicion of simple assault and third degree harassment.
May 15
5. Keegan Leonard Gravert, 23, 605 Main Street, Davenport, was cited in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
6. A fraudulent transaction, valued at $1,560, was reported in the 4900 block of Foxborough Court.
7. Dave Alan Geenen, 38, 1852 41st Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 17
8. Brandon Lee Mejia, 26, 4466 Winston Place, was arrested in the 3100 block of Sunburst Drive on suspicion of domestic assault with injury.
May 19
9. An IPad, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Middle Road.
10. Kevin Kochevar, 25, 313 Laffayette Street, Prophetstown, Illinois, was cited in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11. Janureen Curtis, 38, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of trespass, providing false identification information, and simple assault.
12. A cell phone, valued at $400, was reported stolen in the 3900 block of State Street.
13. Tools, valued at $11830, were reported stolen in the 3400 block of Glenbrook Circle North.
May 20
14. Frederick Scott Owen, 34, 28106 60th Avenue, Dixon, Iowa, was cited in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
15. Tools, valued at $7355.50, were reported stolen in the 6500 block of Cardinal Road.
May 21
16. A 2012 Dodge Avenger and a 2008 Toyota Highlander collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $100 in damage.
17. Jerry Mullinax, 47, 116 Wild Oak Run, Anderson, South Carolina, was arrested in the 800 block of Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
18. A 2000 Ford 550 collided with a light pole at State Street and 33rd Street, resulting in $4,500 in damage.
19. A 2009 Hyundai Sonata and a 1999 Jeep Cherokee collided in the 3200 block of Middle Road, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
May 22
20. Tonia Ann Crowley, 45, 1616 Brown Street, was arrested in the 1600 block of Brown Street on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
May 23
21. Dominique Hoskins, 4427 9th Avenue, Rock Island, was arrested at 18th Street and Elmwood Avenue on suspicion of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.
22. Cash and a firearm, valued at $430, were reported stolen at Magnolia Drive and Hillside Drive.
May 25
23. A 2014 Ford Focus, valued at $7500, was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Chateau Knoll.
May 26
24. Donald Raymond Harris, no address given, was arrested in the 1700 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
