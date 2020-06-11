CRIME WATCH

April 28

1. Tools, valued at $515.40, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Grant Street.

May 12

2. Fraud, valued at $200, was reported in the 3800 block of Aspen Hills Drive.

May 14

3. Mark Aaron Peters, 44, 2821 Cypress Drive, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of third degree theft and first offense public consumption/intoxication.

4. Aaron Lee Pauwels, 45, 1221 14th Street, was arrested in the 1300 block of 14th Street on suspicion of simple assault and third degree harassment.

May 15

5. Keegan Leonard Gravert, 23, 605 Main Street, Davenport, was cited in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.

6. A fraudulent transaction, valued at $1,560, was reported in the 4900 block of Foxborough Court.

7. Dave Alan Geenen, 38, 1852 41st Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 18th Street and Spruce Hills Drive on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 17