CRIME WATCH

May 8
1. A 2010 Lexus RX 450H and a 2003 Ford Taurus collided at Kimberly Road and Middle Road, resulting in $1,100 in damage.
May 9
2. Jeffrey Mallum, 639 West Wells Street, Geneseo, Illinois, was cited in the 400 block of 26th Half Street on suspicion of simple trespass.
May 11
3. A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Dodge Charger collided at 21st Street and Central Avenue, resulting in $2,500 in damage.
4. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2002 Toyota Tundra collided in the 5600 block of Devils Glen Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
May 12
5. A 1983 Chevrolet El Camino and a deer collided at Devils Glen Road and Deerbrook Drive, resulting in $3,500 in damage.
May 13
6. Lamont Lee Stepheny, 32, 5901 Elmore Avenue, apt. K6, Davenport, was arrested in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive on suspicion of interference with official acts.
7. David Allen Folland, 31, 22740 270th Avenue, LeClaire, was arrested in the 1800 block of Grant Street on suspicion of fifth degree theft.
May 14
8. An electronic, valued at $25, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Holmes Street.
9. A rear license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Grant Street.
May 15
10. A 2018 Nissan Rogue and a 2013 Honda CRV collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
11. A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2002 Ford F150 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
May 16
12. A 1998 BMW 328IS collided with a utility pole at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $25,000 in damage.
13. A 2002 Dodge Dakota and a 2019 Ford Expedition collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
14. A 2019 Subaru Impreza, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Holmes Street.
May 17
15. A 2006 Lexus IS250 and a 2004 GMC Yukon Denali collided at 23rd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $11,000 in damage.
16. Carl Ray Hall, 30, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of third degree theft.
May 18
17. A 2004 BMW 525I was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 4,800 block of Forest Grove Drive, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
18. Confucius Gooden, 46, 501 West 3rd Street, apt. 605, Davenport, was arrested in the 1400 block of Kimberly Road on suspicion of first offense public consumption/intoxication.
19. A 2018 Buick Encore was involved in a single vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Kimberly Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.
