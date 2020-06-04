CRIME WATCH

May 14

8. An electronic, valued at $25, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Holmes Street.

9. A rear license plate, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Grant Street.

May 15

10. A 2018 Nissan Rogue and a 2013 Honda CRV collided at Middle Road and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $1,000 in damage.

11. A 2013 Ford Fusion and a 2002 Ford F150 collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 16

12. A 1998 BMW 328IS collided with a utility pole at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $25,000 in damage.

13. A 2002 Dodge Dakota and a 2019 Ford Expedition collided at 18th Street and Tanglefoot Lane, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

14. A 2019 Subaru Impreza, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 700 block of Holmes Street.

May 17

15. A 2006 Lexus IS250 and a 2004 GMC Yukon Denali collided at 23rd Street and Grant Street, resulting in $11,000 in damage.