Feb. 9
1 Kurt David Ossmann, 45, 1501 State St., Apt 519, was arrested in the 1600 block of Grant Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
2 A 2004 Buick Rendezvous and a 2007 BMW 328 XIT collided at Middle Road and 14th Street, resulting in $6,500 in damage.
Feb. 10
3 Algerron Lee Goldsmith, 29, 1040 29th St., was arrested in the 800 block of Middle Road on suspicion of second-offense operating while intoxicated and habitual offender driving while barred.
Feb. 13
4 Joseph Jamaal Johnson, 34, 301 West 6th St., Apt 7, Davenport, was arrested in the 1200 block of Middle Road on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm.
5 A flatbed trailer, valued at $2,000, was reported stolen at Pinecreek Lane and Ontario Drive.
6 Brinn Michael Bell, 26, 2109 23rd Ave., Rock Island, was arrested in the 2800 block of AAA Court on suspicion of forgery, fifth-degree theft, and possession of a controlled substance.
7 A 2018 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Toyota Camry collided at 18th and 53rd streets, resulting in $1,000 in damage.
Feb. 14
8 A 2013 Lexus RX 350 and a 2011 Honda Odyssey collided in the 2400 block of Grant Street, resulting in $700 in damage.
Feb. 17
9 A 2001 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2002 Toyota Camry collided in the 1000 block of State Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.
10 Cash, a phone, make up bag, wallet, purse, checkbook cover, and driver’s license, valued at $1,120, were reported stolen in the 4000 block of 18th Street. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $350, was also reported.
Feb. 18
11 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $250, was reported in the 3600 block of Midland Hill Drive.
12 Thomas Waltor Barnes, 35, 1445 Lakewood Drive, was arrested at Lincoln and Kimberly roads on suspicion of eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, and open container driver over 21.
13 Fraudulent gift cards, valued at $4,000, were reported in the 3300 block of Jonathan Avenue.
Feb. 19
14 A key fob, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane.
15 A purse, credit cards, phone, and cash, valued at $820, were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Tanglefoot Lane. Criminal mischief, damage totaling $150, was also reported.
Feb. 20
16 A 2003 Ford F15 and a 2017 Jeep Cherokee collided at Utica Ridge Road and 40th Avenue, resulting in $10,000 in damage.
Feb. 21
17 Chris Ryan Young, 30, 1409 14th St., Moline, was arrested in the 1800 block of State Street on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and open container drive over 21.
18 Criminal mischief, damage totaling $200, was reported in the 2700 block of Oak Street.
19 Josh Hall, 40, 303 West Wall St., Morrison, Illinois, was arrested at Utica Ridge Road and Golden Valley Drive on suspicion of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 22
20 Gregana Lasha Gatson, 38, 1215 Meadow Lane Drive, was arrested in the 4500 block of Utica Ridge Road on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
21 A phone, valued at $250, was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Lincoln Road.
22 A 2016 Volvo Semi-trailer collided with a traffic control pole at Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $17,500 in damage.
23 Tools, no value listed, were reported stolen in the 3700 block of Creek Hill Drive.
Feb. 23
24 Benjamin Joshua Sidmore, 27, 2891 Grandview Drive, was arrested in the 2300 block of Cumberland Square Drive on suspicion of third- or subsequent offense public consumption/intoxication.
25 Richard Donald Parein, 59, 3500 60th St., Apt 22, Moline, was arrested in the 1700 block of Isle Parkway on suspicion of domestic assault impeding blood/airflow and false imprisonment.
26 A hit-and-run crash, no damage value listed, was reported in the 2700 block of Cypress Drive.
27 A Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $3,000, was reported stolen in the 900 block of State Street.
28 A hit-and-run crash, no damage total listed, was reported in the 500 block of 23rd Street.
29 A latch, no value listed, was reported stolen in the 7100 block of State Street.
30 Charlene Agnes Nichols, 32, 1109 Mississippi Boulevard, was arrested in the 700 block of Middle Road on suspicion of simple trespass.
31 A 2001 Ford Taurus and a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 collided at 18th Street and Shaker Court, resulting in $200 in damage.
Feb. 24
32 William Dylan Reynolds, 50, 1631 West George St., Davenport, was arrested at 10th and Grant streets on suspicion of first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 25
33 A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2015 Chevrolet Impala collided at Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, resulting in $4,000 in damage.
Feb. 26
34 A Harley Davidson motorcycle, valued at $12,000, was reported stolen in the 900 block of Chateau Knoll.
