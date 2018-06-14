May 13

1 A 2008 GMC Sierra and a 2015 GMC Canyon collided in the 2300 block of Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,500 in damage.

May 16

2 A 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe collided in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue, resulting in $800 in damage.

May 17

3 A 2017 Dodge mini-van and a 2014 Ford Focus collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Welshire Drive, resulting in $11,500 in damage.

4 A 2004 Honda Odyssey collided with a garage in the 3600 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive, resulting in $4,500 in damage.

May 19

5 A 2004 Honda Civic and a 2014 Honda CRV collided at Devils Glen and Maplecrest roads, resulting in $4,500 in damage.

May 20

6 A 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2014 Ford Focus collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $3,500 in damage.

May 22

7 A 2004 Lexus RX330 and a 2007 Toyota Tundra collided at State Street and Interstate 74, resulting in $4,750 in damage.

8 A 2004 Toyota Corolla and a bicycle collided at Briarwood Chase and Gingerwood Lane, resulting in $10 in damage.

May 23

9 A hit-and-run crash, damage totaling $2,000, was reported in the 2100 block of 53rd Avenue.

May 24

10 A 2015 Hyundai Elantra collided with a deer at Interstate 74 and 13th Street, resulting in $2,500 in damage.

11 A 2001 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Chevrolet CWT 1500 collided at the Interstate 80 South West Ramp, resulting in $14,000 in damage.

12 A 2016 Nissan Murano and a 2013 Ford Escape collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 5.4, resulting in $4,000 in damage.

May 25

13 A 2014 Ford Focus collided with a bicycle at 18th Street and Maplecrest Road, resulting in no damage. The bicyclist declined medical treatment.

14 A 2013 Kia Sorrento and a 2017 Lexus RX 350 collided in the 2500 block of Tech Drive, resulting in $1,400 in damage.

15 A 2013 Yukon SUV and a 2002 Buick Lucerne collided in the 900 block of Middle Road, resulting in $1,600 in damage.

May 27

16 A 2015 Chevrolet Sonic and a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am collided at Calvert Street and Kimberly Road, resulting in $21,000 in damage.

17 A 2017 Dodge Charger and a 2010 Kia Optima collided at Middle Road and Interstate 74, resulting in $20,000 in damage.

May 30

18 A 2017 Ford Escape and a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier collided at Grant and 12th streets, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments