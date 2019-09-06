"Criss Angel Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a theatrical experience that brings Angel’s sleight-of-hand street magic, "mentalism" and some of his most memorable illusions to life in an intimate setting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at The Adler Theatre, Davenport. Tickets, at $52, $62, $72 and $92 are available at www.ticketmaster.com and the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

