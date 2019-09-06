"Criss Angel Raw: The Mindfreak Unplugged" is a theatrical experience that brings Angel’s sleight-of-hand street magic, "mentalism" and some of his most memorable illusions to life in an intimate setting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at The Adler Theatre, Davenport. Tickets, at $52, $62, $72 and $92 are available at www.ticketmaster.com and the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Adler Theatre, Davenport. Tickets start at $52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.