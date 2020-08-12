Cubs beat Indians 7-2 to match their best start since 1970

Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win over the Indians on Wednesday night to match their best start in 50 years.
Hendricks (3-1) didn't have much trouble with the slumping Indians, who came in batting a major league-worst .192. He allowed one run and seven hits and handled everyone in Cleveland's lineup but Franmil Reyes, who got three hits.
The Cubs are 12-3 in their first season under manager David Ross, matching the club's start after 15 games in 1970.
Rizzo homered in the third off Carlos Carrasco (2-2), David Bote drove in two runs and Kris Bryant connected for a 430-foot shot as the Cubs swept the two-game interleague set.
Hendricks hadn't faced the Indians since Nov. 2, 2016, when he started the dramatic finale as the Cubs beat the Indians in extra innings to clinch their first Series title since 1908. The right-hander is as efficient now as he was four years ago. He threw 65 of his 90 pitches for strikes without a walk.
Carrasco was pulled in the fifth after a shaky, seven-walk outing over 4 1/3 innings. The right-hander struggled with his control from the outset, but he was able to work around two, two-walk innings without giving up any runs.
He did allow a pair of singles to start the fifth before striking out Willson Contreras, who smashed his bat in the dirt near home plate and was immediately ejected. Reliever Oliver Perez came in gave up a sacrifice fly to Jason Heyward before Bote's two-out single made it 4-0.
It's been a tough few days for the Indians.
They're still sorting through the situation with starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who broke team rules and COVID-19 protocols when they left the team hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the virus.
Manager Terry Francona did not say if the players have yet been tested. And as for their fractured relationship with teammates, Francona said that could take time to heal.
"I know that they've got some trust to earn back and they're gonna have to earn that back," he said. "I don't know how easy that will be."
White Sox 7, Tigers 5: From the first plate appearance of the game, Tim Anderson made this a long day for the opposing pitchers.
Anderson homered to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the first inning, and Luis Robert added a bases-clearing double in the fifth to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
Anderson had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, and the White Sox have won two in a row since he returned from a groin injury.
"Energizer Bunny, baby," Anderson said. "Just my presence, being in that lineup definitely made the guys go and made the other team scared."
Anderson and Eloy Jimenez led off the game with consecutive home runs. Jonathan Schoop and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who scored four unearned runs in the fourth before Matthew Boyd (0-2) gave the lead right back.
Anderson, who led the majors in batting last year at .335, fouled off six straight two-strike pitches before his first-inning homer. He had a triple, too, by the end of the third inning and added two singles before striking out on three pitches in the eighth.
Dylan Cease (3-1) allowed one earned run and seven hits in six innings. Three Chicago relievers held Detroit scoreless, with Alex Colome working a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances.
