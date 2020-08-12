Cubs beat Indians 7-2 to match their best start since 1970

He did allow a pair of singles to start the fifth before striking out Willson Contreras, who smashed his bat in the dirt near home plate and was immediately ejected. Reliever Oliver Perez came in gave up a sacrifice fly to Jason Heyward before Bote's two-out single made it 4-0.

It's been a tough few days for the Indians.

They're still sorting through the situation with starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who broke team rules and COVID-19 protocols when they left the team hotel in Chicago last weekend and risked exposure to the virus.

Manager Terry Francona did not say if the players have yet been tested. And as for their fractured relationship with teammates, Francona said that could take time to heal.

"I know that they've got some trust to earn back and they're gonna have to earn that back," he said. "I don't know how easy that will be."

White Sox 7, Tigers 5: From the first plate appearance of the game, Tim Anderson made this a long day for the opposing pitchers.

Anderson homered to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the first inning, and Luis Robert added a bases-clearing double in the fifth to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.