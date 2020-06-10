Cubs take local star Ed Howard with 1st-round draft pick

"It wasn't something that I think he expected us to notice or even see," Kantrovitz said. "You could only see it for just a couple seconds there. ... The moment that we realized he was wearing his glove and was just champing at the bit to get on the field and take ground balls and play, we knew that he had the intangibles that we were looking for."

The selection of Howard, one of the top black prospects in the draft, comes after the Cubs announced Monday they are working on the formation of a diversity committee to help improve the organization's standards and practices.

President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein also said he has been examining his own hiring practices recently amid protests across the country — and the world — over racial injustice.

"The majority of people that I've hired, if I'm being honest, have similar backgrounds as me and look a lot like me," Epstein said. "That's something that I need to ask myself why. I need to question my own assumptions, my own attitudes. I need to find a way to be better."

Tigers draft Torkelson with No. 1 pick: Spencer Torkelson slugged his way through college, bashing baseballs all around the country with eye-popping power.