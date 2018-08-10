CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo walked the Cubs to a wild victory.
Rizzo walked with the bases loaded in the seventh inning after Jason Heyward broke up a no-hitter with a two-run single in the sixth, and Chicago beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Friday.
In the first meeting between the teams since they beat Washington in the NL Division Series, the Cubs won even though they didn't get a hit against Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson.
Heyward finally broke through against Sammy Solis (1-2) with two outs in the sixth. But just as big was Rizzo walking three times. He sparked the tying rally with one in a 13-pitch at-bat before forcing in the go-ahead run with another in the seventh.
Manager Joe Maddon got ejected, but the Cubs pulled out the victory.
"The second one obviously was a big one for us," Rizzo said. "(Hellickson) was cruising, really hitting his spots."
Hellickson retired 17 in a row after issuing a leadoff walk to Rizzo in the first. But things took a wild turn with two out in the sixth.
He walked Rizzo on 13 pitches and both Javier Baez and Ben Zobrist on four to load the bases.
Heyward took two balls from Solis before lining a tying two-run single past second baseman Daniel Murphy.
"I think I tried everything," Hellickson said. "That's why (Rizzo is) one of the best hitters in our game."
College football
Maryland says staffers placed on leave: Members of the University of Maryland athletic staff have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a review of the death of football player Jordan McNair in June.
The statement Friday night comes after an ESPN story, citing unidentified sources, described a program led by head coach DJ Durkin and strength and conditioning coach Rick Court rife with verbal abuse and humiliation of players.
In a statement to ESPN, Maryland said the alleged behavior of Durkin and Court were "troubling and not consistent with our approach to coaching and development of our student of our student athletes."
The school said it was committed to "examining and addressing any such reports when they are brought to our attention."
The school is awaiting the result of school-commissioned external review of the procedures and protocols surrounding athletes' health and safety.
McNair was hospitalized May 29 after an organized team workout and died on June 13. Attorney for the McNair family, Billy Murphy, criticized how Maryland athletic staff responded to McNair falling ill and told ESPN a lawsuit was likely.
NFL
Redskins lose rookie running back Guice for season: Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is out for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee, a significant blow to the ground game.
Guice was injured in Washington's preseason opener at New England on Thursday night and could be seen on the sideline with ice on his knee. The team announced the prognosis Friday following an MRI, saying Guice should make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2019.
Guice was expected to be the Redskins' starter after they selected him 59th overall in the draft.
