Curry-Out, 1407 30th St., Rock Island

Curry-Out opened in late January at 1407 30th St., Rock Island, in the former Gendler's Wine & Spirits and Black Ram Restaurant space.

It is accepting carry-out and catering orders from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC.

Curry-Out offers soups such as chicken tikka (with a special blend of spices), and mulligatawny (made with lentils and vegetables); several types of battered and fried pakoras with everything from cauliflower to fish; crispy pastry shell-stuffed samosas with lamb or potato; a handful of classic Indian dishes such as aloo gobi with potatoes and cauliflower and chana masala with chickpeas in a tomato sauce; build-your-own curry with plenty of meat and vegetarian options; and more.

For more information, visit facebook.com/pg/CurryOutQC or call 309-558-0360.

