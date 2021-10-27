CUTLINES--DO NOT PUBLISH

PHOTOS FROM Muscatine Art Center
1965.292 contrasted
IMG_1631
1. This historic photo shows how the Japanese garden looked in its early days, with a torii/entrance gate and stepping stone path connecting it to the house.
2. Today the torii/entrance gate is not as elegant looking, the stepping stones have been replaced with a wider rock path and the garden itself consists mainly of middle-story plantings, lacking ground cover and the perception of high tree canopy. It also is visually less open and sunny.
Rose Famille vases 1965.562.a-d
A Japanese vase belonging to Laura Musser will be exhibited by the Muscatine Art Center in the fall of 2022.
IMG_1655
White pines planted in the 1980 have reached full height and have changed the character of the garden. In addition, they shade out other plants. Part of the historic landscape preservation plan is to remove them.
2020.14.c (1)
This row of sumacs, visible in the original garden, no longer exists. A goal of the preservation plan is to replace them.
2020.14.b-main
Laura Musser's Japanese garden was installed around 1929 on three levels, held in place by large stone work. Many of these stones are no longer visible today, either removed, or buried. Note the lanterns and bridges.