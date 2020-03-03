Cyclone rally falls short vs. Mountaineers

AMES — Michael Jacobson’s senior night appeared to end early when he injured his right leg chasing after a rebound with 17:00 left in the second half.

The senior from Ankeny limped off the court with assistance to a standing ovation from the Hilton Coliseum crowd.

Five minutes later, Jacobson checked back in.

The spark he provided wasn't quite enough as the Cyclones’ comeback attempt fell short and Iowa State and lost to West Virginia on Tuesday 77-71.

Iowa State trailed by 13 points at the beginning of the second half but quickly erased that deficit.

The Cyclones started the second half on an 18-4 run both with and without Jacobson on the floor, which allowed the Cyclones to get back in the game and, at times, take the lead.

West Virginia went the first 3:43 of the second half without a point until Taz Sherman hit a pair of free throws. The scoring drought allowed Iowa State to get back in the game.

During the run, fellow senior Prentiss Nixon made three-straight 3-pointers.

Jacobson finished with nine points on 3-7 shooting from the field and 3-3 shooting from the free-throw line. He added two rebounds.