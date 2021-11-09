Cyclone women shake off early struggles

Through one quarter, the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones' women's basketball team seemed in danger of suffering a season-opening shocker against Nebraska-Omaha.
Thanks to a stingy defense, those worries proved unfounded.
Trailing by one after a quarter, the Cyclones put the clamps on defensively and gradually got into a rhythm offensively to win their opener 65-38.
Iowa State held Omaha to less than 33% shooting from the field and forced 22 turnovers, including nine steals from Emily Ryan, who also blocked three shots.
With senior star Ashley Joens struggling to a 4-16 performance from the field, Lexi Donarski's shooting stroke came through for the Cyclones as the sophomore hit 6-12 from 3-point range for 18 points.
Northern Iowa 63, St. Louis 54: In a game in which strong shooting was in short supply, a pair of North Scott grads helped make the difference for Northern Iowa in its season-opening win.
Senior Karli Rucker rode 7-12 shooting to a game-high 17 points and Grace Boffeli hit four of her five shots, tying her career high with eight points. Boffeli also added six rebounds.
The Panthers shot less than 30% in the first half and trailed by six at intermission before coming back for the win.
Bre Gunnels added a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for UNI.
Illinois 73, North Carolina Central 56: Sophomore Aaliyah Nye scored a career-best 23 points and Illinois built a 13-point halftime edge before holding off Central for the season-opening win.
Nye wasn't the only Illini sophomore to shine, however. Michigan State transfer Kendall Bostic came up big in her Illinois debut, goign for 14 points on 6-9 shooting and grabbing 17 rebounds.