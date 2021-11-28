Cyclones claim Gulf Coast Showcase title

ESTERO, Fla. — Ashley Joens had 23 points including a critical 3-pointer late, Lexi Donarski also scored 23 points and No. 13 Iowa State blew most of a 21-point lead before beating Massachusetts 76-71 on Sunday night to win the Gulf Coast Showcase.
Iowa State (7-0), which played its third game in as many nights and its fourth in a week, nearly ran out of gas with only seven available players — four seeing at least 39 minutes of action on Saturday and at least 106 minutes over the last three days.
Ber’Nyah Mayo and Destiney Philoxy made back-to-back 3-pointers to give UMass a 6-4 lead but Ashley Joens converted a three-point play 52 seconds later and the Cyclones led the rest of the way.
Sam Breen had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Destiney Philoxy added 15 points and six assists and Angelique Ngalakulondi scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Mayo finished with 13 points.
Aubrey Jones, Ashley's younger sister, hit a 3-pointer to make it 21-12 with 9:30 left in the first half and then hit three more 3s in an 11-0 run over about 2 1/2 minutes and Donarski hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and give the Cyclones their biggest lead of the game at 48-27.
UMass (7-1) scored the next 10 points and then chipped away at its deficit until Philoxy hit a 3-pointer to pull the Minutewomen within a point with 2:59 to play. Ashley Joens answered with a 3 and they got no closer.
It came a night after Iowa State made 18 3-pointers in a lopsided win over Penn State.
Aubrey Joens made 5 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points Sunday.
Ashley Jones had a dozen rebounds to go with her 23 points. It was the 34th double-double of her career. She moved into fifth all-time in career scoring at Iowa State with 1,822 points, passing former Bettendorf great Jayme Olson (1,799).
Iowa State will travel to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU on Thursday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The game will air on ESPN2 at 8 p.m.
St. Ambrose 50, Graceland 45: Maddy Cash hit a pair of free throws with 6 seconds remaining Sunday to help the St. Ambrose women's basketball team hold off visiting Graceland.
The Fighting Bees moved to 8-1, overcoming their coldest shooting performance of the season, shooting just 28.3 percent for the game.
The Yellowjackets led 12-9 after one quarter but St. Ambrose took a 21-20 lead into the break after Madeline Prestegaard knocked down a jumper with 1 minute, 6 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Neither team scored again until Cash hit a jumper with 7:02 to play in the third quarter. Graceland regained a short-lived lead before a pair of baskets by Anna Plumer first tied the game at 28-28 and then gave the Bees a 31-28 lead with 4:05 to go in the third.
Led by 17 points from Brooke Vermeer, the Yellowjackets (3-5) came no closer than one point on two occasions the rest of the game.
A lay-up by Madeline Prestegaard off of an offensive rebound with 1:50 left extended the St. Ambrose lead to 44-41.
The Fighting Bees, who limited Graceland to 35.4-percent shooting, were led by 12 points apiece from Plumer and Prestegaard.