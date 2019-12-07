Cyclones gear up for rematch with Pirates

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

All season long, the 6-foot-3 and 185-pound Bolton has demonstrated the ability to absorb contact at the rim and still finish.

“I definitely feel like I’ve improved with my body getting stronger and more physical,” Bolton said. “I’ve learned the physicality of the college game from my first year to this year.”

Against Seton Hall, Prohm used a four-guard lineup for an extended period of time for the first time this season. He liked the results it produced for his offense.

The problem is, in year’s past when Iowa State has used the four-guard lineup, the Cyclones have had players like Deonte Burton, Abdel Nader and Talen Horton-Tucker to guard the opposing team’s power forwards.

All three are in the NBA and all of them are 6-foot-4 or taller and 220 pounds or more.

In the case of Burton and Horton-Tucker, the two that were 6-4, they had wing spans that were 7-2 or more, which made it decidedly easier for them to guard the opposing team’s big men.

Against Seton Hall, Prohm had Bolton guard Seton Hall’s power forward.

The problem is, Bolton is Prohm’s best option. He doesn’t have a big-bodied guard. Tyrese Haliburton is 6-5 but he’s only 175 pounds.