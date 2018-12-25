SAN ANTONIO — When the Iowa State football team took the field for the first time back in September, inclement weather wiped away the night and delayed the season opener a week.
The last time it took the field, weather didn’t take away the opportunity to play, but the soggy field and persistent precipitation challenged both teams most of the afternoon.
There won’t be a similar challenge Friday night in the Alamo Bowl when the 25th-ranked Cyclones take on 12th-ranked Washington State under the roof of the Alamodome (8 p.m./ESPN). It will mark ISU’s (8-4) first game entirely indoors since 1997.
“The biggest thing for us is the surface,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said. “Weird weather games is probably a great thing to say. Those are all things that it’s just a part of the game but another dynamic of being inside and having a really good surface to play on I think that part will be positive for our kids.”
ISU, Oklahoma and TCU are the only Big 12 schools that play on natural grass, so the Cyclones have had a number of opportunities to adjust to the feel of turf. But playing on turf, combined with the windless, controlled environment of the Alamodome could make it a big day for offenses. Running back David Montgomery doesn’t see any adversity in playing indoors or on turf.
“I don’t think it can affect the game,” he said. “I don’t think it can affect any of our guys. We practice in an indoor facility. Not like a dome, dome, but a facility where the turf is taken care of so I’m sure this will be same way.”
The identity Campbell and Co. adopted this season was a ball control, ground attack style that featured a defense that strong-armed most opponents. Washington State (10-2) boasts the No. 1 passing attack in the country, looking to score early and often. ISU won’t want to get into a shootout, but the environment and opponent could present an opportunity to take shots.
“It’s been pretty cold and windy and rainy so we don’t always get to throw those deep shots and things like that,” said wide receiver Hakeem Butler, who added the last time he played any game indoors was during his high school basketball career. “I think our whole team gets to show what we can actually do and be more explosive as well as them.”
ISU will get a walk-through practice in the Alamodome on Thursday to test the conditions, which will be a far cry from the 34-degree day it experienced in its regular season finale. The average football temperature in the Alamodome is 69 degrees, and it has featured pretty electric performances.
In three of the last four games, both teams have scored at least 35 points with three eclipsing 40 points. In 2016, TCU scored 31 unanswered points in the second half to beat Oregon 47-41 in triple overtime — the Horned Frogs recording the biggest comeback in bowl history.
“Some people would say that the advantage does go to the offense in bad weather days sometimes just because they know where they’re going. We’ll see,” Campbell said. ”(Washington State has) some guys that can really run and do some great things as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.