AMES, Iowa — Every time his name has come up as a candidate for other coaching positions, Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has implored people to observe his actions and don’t take stock into the rumors or chatter.
His actions, combined with an initiative from the university to retain him, have resulted in a contract extension for the 39-year-old.
Campbell and ISU agreed to a contract extension through 2024, ISU announced Sunday. The sides also agreed to provide Campbell an additional $1 million for his assistant coaches and staff. Over the last two years, ISU has committed $2.2 million to Campbell to distribute amongst his staff.
“Coach Campbell and I had a great end-of-the-year meeting Friday, and during our visit we mutually agreed to extend his contract to 2024 and further demonstrate Coach Campbell and the University’s commitment to one another,” ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard said in a release. “I couldn’t be more excited for our current players, fans and recruits to receive this great news.”
Last November, Campbell agreed to a new six-year deal worth $22.5 million, and his annual salary was bumped up to $3.5 million at that time.
“I can’t begin to express my appreciation to (ISU president) Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen and Jamie for their support of our program and their willingness to work together in taking this program to levels it has never achieved previously,” Campbell said in a release.
“Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football.”
Campbell has been a hot name for other coaching positions the last two years, including jobs like Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns. In his new contract, his buyout is $7 million if he leaves for another job before Feb. 1, 2019. It decreases $1 million annually thereafter.
The contract also states if Pollard were no longer athletics director at ISU, the buyout amount would decrease 50 percent, but would no fall below $2 million.
Campbell, the two-time Big 12 coach of the year, led ISU to its second eight-win season in as many years and helped the Cyclones (8-4) climb into the top 25 in both the AP and College Football Playoff polls. ISU finished in a tie for third in the Big 12, its highest conference finish in 40 years.
No. 25 ISU was also selected to participate in the Alamo Bowl, and will play No. 12 Washington State on Dec. 28 (8 p.m./ESPN) in San Antonio, Texas.
“I have so much appreciation for what our guys have accomplished in three years and I’m really excited to see what lies ahead for our football team and the most loyal and remarkable fans in the nation,” Campbell said in a release.
ISU also committed to facility upgrades near the football complex, with the construction of a sports performance center on the horizon. The $90 million, 110,000-square foot facility will include academic, athletic training and nutrition space with nearly 20,000-square feet devoted to additional locker room, team lounge and gathering spaces for the football team.
“Matt is committed to doing some historic things with the Cyclone football program,” Pollard said in a release, “and we all understand it’s a partnership between the institution, athletics department, football team and fans / supporters.”
