AMES — Quentin Taylor, Jr., a versatile defensive back from Lake Minneola, Fla., announced Sunday on Twitter that he’s committed to Iowa State.

“Happy Mother’s Day!!” Taylor Tweeted in a series of posts about his commitment.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect in the Class of 2024 reportedly received offers from Virginia, West Virginia, Washington State and Duke, among others, as well.

Taylor, a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports, is the Cyclones’ sixth known commitment in the class. He projects as a safety at the collegiate level.

— Rob Gray, Lee Correspondent

Illini nab transfer safety

Illinois added another safety to its roster on Sunday with the addition of Florida International transfer Demetrius Hill.

Hill was a member of the Conference USA All-Freshman team and the FWAA FBS All-Freshman team as a redshirt freshman with the Panthers last season. He finished with 95 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 12 games last season.

The Illini have three safeties to replace, with Sydney Brown and Quan Martin both being selected in the NFL Draft while Kendall Smith signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

Matthew Bailey and Louisville transfer Nicario Harper are favorites to fill two of those spots while Hill also enters that mix.

— Anderson Kimball