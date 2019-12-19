Cyclones' incoming class gets a head start

Enrolling early works for some players, Campbell said, but that doesn’t mean others can’t get on the field as a youngster.

Breece Hall enrolled last January and rose to prominence as a running back midway through this season. Brock Purdy, conversely, signed with ISU in February 2018 and didn’t arrive until June but became the starter midway through that year.

“I’m not a guy that’s for it or against it. I probably tell every kid, ‘I really don’t care what you do.’ We’ve had guys that have been on both ends of the spectrum,” Campbell said. “I think everybody is a little bit different in this process, and I think it has changed.”

Wide receiver D’Shayne James and linebacker Dae’Shawn Davis, both of whom committed to ISU as part of the 2019 class, will also join the program in January. Both took grayshirt routes, meaning neither was on campus this fall — their scholarships will be activated once they start classes in January. Each one spent the semester away from the team differently.