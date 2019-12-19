Cyclones' incoming class gets a head start

AMES, Iowa — As college football trends toward being a year-round sport, mid-year enrollees are becoming more prevalent. The Iowa State football team, and a crop from its newest recruiting class, fall in line with what is happening around the nation.
Almost half of the 2020 signees that joined the Cyclones on Wednesday during the early signing period plan to enroll in classes in January. ISU coach Matt Campbell has watched the trend of early enrollees happen in real time, and sees benefits to both early and on-time arrivals.
“I think young men really feel the push to get on a college campus sooner, but sometimes I love it that guys want to play basketball and they maybe want to play baseball or run track in their high school program,” Campbell said. “I think it’s a little bit different. It’s certainly changed quite a bit over the last couple years. This year our roster will be totally different.
"(On) Jan. 6, our mid-year enrollees at least come and get ready for orientation here and start school soon after that. But man, that’s really fast. We’re excited, excited to get some of those guys mid-year, but I think that dynamic has changed a bunch.”
Nine players in the 2020 class will enroll for the new semester including quarterback Aidan Bouman, junior college wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, offensive linemen Hayden Pauls and Tyler Miller, junior college defensive tackle Latrell Bankston, defensive end Johnny Wilson and safeties Mason Chambers, Jordyn Morgan and Craig McDonald.
Enrolling early works for some players, Campbell said, but that doesn’t mean others can’t get on the field as a youngster.
Breece Hall enrolled last January and rose to prominence as a running back midway through this season. Brock Purdy, conversely, signed with ISU in February 2018 and didn’t arrive until June but became the starter midway through that year.
“I’m not a guy that’s for it or against it. I probably tell every kid, ‘I really don’t care what you do.’ We’ve had guys that have been on both ends of the spectrum,” Campbell said. “I think everybody is a little bit different in this process, and I think it has changed.”
Wide receiver D’Shayne James and linebacker Dae’Shawn Davis, both of whom committed to ISU as part of the 2019 class, will also join the program in January. Both took grayshirt routes, meaning neither was on campus this fall — their scholarships will be activated once they start classes in January. Each one spent the semester away from the team differently.
James, who played alongside Purdy at Perry High School in Arizona, suffered a torn ACL toward the end of his high school career in 2018. He’d been committed to the Cyclones since December 2017, but Campbell didn’t want to bring him on campus and start his eligibility clock before James could get fully healthy. The semester away bought him time to get back to form.
“I think it worked out great,” Campbell said. “You’re seeing a young man that’s worked out, is 100 percent, kind of got cleared probably three months ago and is back home right now, actually helped coach his high school football team, which we obviously know and have a great deal of respect for his high school football coach.
“I just think (he’s) really eager to get here and ready to go.”
Davis committed to ISU after the February signing date last year, and spent the fall at Iowa Western Community College. The Cleveland native is a full academic qualifier as he makes his way to Ames.
″(He) did not actually participate in their games but kind of redshirted there for the fall semester, got to take some college classes, which I think was really good for him,” Campbell said, “and obviously with him being a full qualifier has allowed him to come here and be ready to go.
“Really excited about both of those guys. Think both of those guys are certainly impact football players and guys that make our football program better the day they walk on campus.”