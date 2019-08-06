AMES, Iowa — Deshaunte Jones lined up in the slot on the first day of preseason camp. It’s a familiar location for the Iowa State receiver, who also holds the title of most experienced pass catcher on the roster. So it’s his job to set an example.
The ball was snapped to Brock Purdy on the practice field just south of the indoor complex and west of Jack Trice Stadium. Jones took off on a slant route, and watched the ball come into his hands with a defensive back — who was without pads — barrel toward him.
Jones didn’t hesitate, secured the ball under his arm and turned up field despite the pressure from the defender. He ran a few more yards, turned back and met Taylor Mouser, a senior quality control analyst who specializes with the wide receivers.
“It’s almost like it’s your fourth camp,” Mouser said to Jones as he patted the back of his helmet.
Both grinned, of course, because this is indeed the fourth and final time Jones, a senior, will go through a college preseason. And in each of his last three years for the Cyclones, he’s been a bedrock of what Matt Campbell and Co. hoped to build at the wide receiver position.
“Deshaunte is a guy that’s made really big plays in really big moments for Iowa State really from day one when he stepped foot on our campus,” Campbell said. “You go back to Deshaunte’s past and you’re talking about a big-time quarterback in a big-time high school football program at Cincinnati Colerain. He played in huge moments.
"I don’t think the stage has ever been too big for Deshaunte. Deshaunte is also a guy that’s been counted on to be the leader.”
Much like fellow Cincinnati native David Montgomery, now with the Chicago Bears, Jones had to adjust to a new position once he got to college in 2016. He was asked to do a lot during his freshman season, but was one of the most effective rookie receivers in the Big 12. Jones was second on the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (536) and receiving touchdowns (6).
Opportunities were harder to come by as a sophomore due to a loaded receiver room, but Jones still managed to play in all 13 games and catch 28 passes. He saw an uptick again as a junior with 43 catches, 366 yards and four touchdowns. His senior season, however, will be a different undertaking entirely. Jones is one of only two known commodities at his position.
“Most of the seniors before us, guys like Allen Lazard and Kyle Kempt and Joel Lanning, those guys have embodied the leadership role and passed it down to us,” Jones said. “It’s helped our program become very successful.
“I think that’s one of the things that continues to grow through our process of getting better. Just being able to have those guys, the leadership guys with the younger guys and getting them better day in and day out.”
Jones found a way, despite the options at receiver a year ago, to be the No. 2 pass catcher and No. 3 in receiving yards, but Hakeem Butler was still the default option. Matt Eaton got looks too. Now that both are gone, Jones not only sees an opportunity, but a responsibility to fill the void. And even with the loss of a security blanket, Purdy is intrigued by the 2019 options too.
“Last year, a lot of the plays and stuff depending on who we played, would go to Hakeem and just with the size and it was all about matchups and stuff like that,” Purdy said. “So I mean, this year without him, you know, we’re spreading the ball around.
“We’re using everybody now, and I think we could be really good that way too.”
Players like La’Michael Pettway, Darren Wilson, Joseph Scates, Sean Shaw and Landen Akers — not to mention all three tight ends — will be in the pool of candidates to get the targets Butler, now with the Arizona Cardinals, and Eaton, who is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left behind. It is going to all start, however, with Jones.
“It’s huge to have somebody in that room that says here’s what’s coming, here’s what the expectations are from coach Campbell, from our coaching staff at every step of the way,” Campbell said. “Not only telling them, but showing them. That’s what I love about Deshaunte. He’s a doer, not a talker, he’s done a great job of it so far. That’s huge for us.”
