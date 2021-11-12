Cyclones match last season's win total

The defensive mindset is a change of pace from what Iowa State has had over the previous decade with Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm as its coaches.

The players have bought into the approach.

“Habits are what get you wins like this,” guard Izaiah Brockington said. “We just beat a team and we only scored 60 points. I feel like that’s something we can rely on. When the offense isn’t going as good as you want it to, we still have to find a way to win. Doing all the little things like rebounding are what’s going to win you the game when you’re not hot, offensively.”

Speaking of rebounding, the 6-foot-4 Brockington had a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with his 10 points.

“Just go get it,” Brockington said of his mindset when rebounding. “If it’s up there at its highest point, I feel like I have an advantage over most people to be able to go get it. That’s a way that I can always help us win and produce. That’s about effort and energy more than anything else. I’m always trying to grab as many boards as I can.”

Otzelberger was happy with the total team effort Iowa State had rebounding. Oregon State had a height advantage at almost every position but the Cyclones still out-rebounded the Beavers 39 to 34.