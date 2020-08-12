Cyclones open season at home Sept. 12

“Last night (Tuesday), we had a team from the University of Kansas that was very helpful and helped the board think through some of the issues,” Bowlsby said. “We also had someone from the Mayo Clinic that works in Cardiology that provided some very helpful information. And then obviously the conversation with the student athletes was very helpful as they provided insights that we definitely need.”

The insights the student athletes provided ranged from voicing their opinions about wanting to play safely, to making sure the NCAA had a plan as far as eligibility is concerned if the season is cut short.

“If anybody around you says they can accurately forecast what’s going to happen with the virus, they’re delusional,” Bowlsby said. “Even the best scientific minds are unable to forecast with precision. Having acknowledged that, I feel good about where we’re at simply because we have good practices in place.”

Every school in the Big 12 has had at least one positive COVID-19 test. Whether it’s Iowa State where it’s just a handful or a place such as Kansas State where a 14-person outbreak happened, schools have had their systems tested.

Those tests give Bowlsby confidence.