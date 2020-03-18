Cyclones prep for life without Lima

Campbell also brought in two players he thinks could make an impact — one sooner rather than later in junior college transfer Latrell Bankston.

“Latrell is a guy that maximizes his potential," Campbell said. "He was the Junior College National Defensive Player of the Year and he’s had unbelievable success during his time in junior college. He’ll do a phenomenal job for our football program.”

Bankston won’t be a replacement for Lima or Johnson and he’ll likely do things differently — he brings more of a pass rush-ability. But that could also get him out of position at times when trying to combat the run, which is where Lima and Johnson thrived.

The other new piece Campbell is excited about is high school recruit J.R. Singleton.

“J.R. Singleton, I don’t know if there’s a better football player in this entire class,” Campbell said. “He led his team to the Illinois State Championship, he was the defensive player of the year in Illinois as a defensive tackle. He’s as special as anybody in this class.”

The battle for the starting spot was supposed to start in the spring but that's going to have to wait until fall camp.