AMES — As expected, the Iowa State quarterback situation drew the attention during the Cyclones' weekly media availability.

Offering their final public thoughts before the 2023 season gets underway, the Cyclones contingent also offered their expectations for the season and insights into rising stars on both sides of the ball.

No clear-cut QB starter

Coach Matt Campbell indicated that neither Rocco Becht nor JJ Kohl managed to take over at the quarterback position during fall camp as Iowa State enters the final week of preparation for the 2023 season.

Last year's starter, Hunter Dekkers, has not participated in preseason camp as he faces charges for gambling.

Becht and Kohl served as either/or options for the top spot on the depth chart, which was released Monday. Despite the depth chart presenting a two-man race, Campbell noted that junior college transfer Tanner Hughes will factor into the plans for Saturday.

“I would expect that you are going to see — certainly — both Rocco and JJ,” Campbell said. “And maybe even some opportunities for Tanner in this football game. All three guys have had really good camps. They have grown forward.

Would I feel like anyone has separated themselves from the other? I would say ... no.”

According to Campbell, the “starting” quarterback on Saturday will be decided throughout the week of practices leading up to the game.

Campbell said one reason the Cyclones could utilize practices the week before the game as a means to determine their starting quarterback lay in the similarities between Kohl’s and Becht’s styles of play and the simplicity of the demands on the position.

“That is a great thing about both of those guys — you do not have to change,” Campbell said. “Both guys have mobility, both guys can make all the throws and — certainly — both guys have great leadership ability.

I would go back to what I said at the beginning of fall camp. What we are looking for at the quarterback, to start things off, No. 1: To lead the football team first. No. 2: Take care of the football. And then, No. 3: Execute the operation of the offensive side of the football.”

“What has been fun is to watch those guys really grow over camp,” Campbell said. “I think Coach Nathan Scheelhaase has done a great job with that group. I really think that group has grown immensely — maybe as much as anybody — since where they were at the start of the summer to where they are now.”

Expectations unchanged

Junior defensive end Joey Petersen did not set the bar low when asked where he set his goals for the 2023 season.

“Win a Big 12 Championship,” Petersen said.

Petersen continued and acknowledged that he sets his sights high each season even though last season did not pan out as hoped. In fact, Petersen explained that Iowa State intends to use last season as a “roadmap” for success in 2023.

“I think it was frustrating last season, not getting what we were hoping for and shooting for,” Petersen said. “This season we are just trying to learn from last year. Make those mistakes learning opportunities. … We have watched a lot of film from the past and learned what has been working, what is not working, why did something not work.”

On expectations, Campbell provided what he called his “generic answer” that he has given the previous eight years.

Success, to Campbell, is determined by whether or not his players and team reach their full potential during the football season. The yardstick of success is no different for 2023.

“Every year, the setting of the season defines that,” Campbell said. “We really like our football team. I think I have seen this football team grow immensely. … We have gotten some adversity along the way already and this group’s ability to kind of unify and grow together.

Until you get out under those lights and until you play the sport of football, you do not know what you have until you get out there and see it. But, the foundation and the root of this group is really special.”

Rising stars emerge on defense

Underclassmen littered the two-deep lineup on the Cyclones’ defense upon its release on Monday.

Five of eight players listed along the defensive line were redshirt sophomores and below. In the secondary, six of 11 players shared the same underclassmen status.

Two of three starters in the linebacker corps were freshman, and sophomores made up four of the other five players listed. Among the Cyclones youth movement, Jack Sadowsky V drew the spotlight as a true freshman starter at middle linebacker.

A former three-star prospect in the class of 2023 out of Batavia, Illinois, Sadowsky drew praise from his teammates and coaches on Tuesday.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Carson Willich, listed as the starter at the Sam linebacking spot, said he anticipates minimal growing pains for Sadowsky in 2023.

“Sadowsky — he is a very mature freshman,” Willich said. “He came in knowing exactly what he had to do. … I think for him it is just getting those reps in the game, feeling the atmosphere that type of stuff. I think he will be just fine.”

In spite of the inexperience at linebacker, Heacock said he is comfortable and has high confidence in that unit.

“Gerry Vaughn has done a tremendous job with bringing some confidence in that room,” Heacock said. “Coach (Tyson) Veidt has done a good job. We have tried to, as a whole group, find what those guys do best and allow them to do what they do best. That gives you confidence.

We have tried to keep things — we have talked about: Clarity and simple allows you to play fast. That has been our mantra on defense is being able to play fast. ‘I play fastest when I know what I am doing.’ ”