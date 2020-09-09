Cyclones' White hopes to solve police brutality in hometown

“I do want to work with the kids from my hometown and the community,” White said. “It’s something I want to help solve and I’m going to do everything in my power to fix this situation.”

White, a senior, has been a productive player for Iowa State. He got his first start as a freshman against Memphis in the Liberty Bowl and has been a key piece in Iowa State’s defense ever since. He led the team in interceptions last season and was second on the team in tackles.

Coach Matt Campbell knows White is a special player but Campbell made a point to show just how special White is as a person.

“My greatest joy and pride about Lawrence White is, yes he’s a guy that’s played a lot of football for us, yes he’s a guy that’s grown every year here as a football player but we’re talking about a young man that’s been through so much during his time here at Iowa State,” Campbell said. “Lawrence is a young man that’s dealt with some really challenging times early in his career here.

“He has an amazing mother, an amazing sister at home. Their family went through some tough, uncertain and trying times early in his career here. Lawrence is a young man that’s continued to overcome hard and overcome tough and trying times.