Cyclones with plenty to learn from road loss to No. 6 OSU

“When you’re throwing the ball, you have to catch it,” Campbell said. “And we didn’t do that a couple of times. That was one issue and the other is you have to give them credit. That’s a veteran secondary that made a couple of plays on the ball. (Purdy’s stat line) looks a little bit deceiving when you had a chance to catch the ball and you didn’t.”

Iowa State’s problems weren’t just with the offense and special teams. The defense had issues of its own.

“On defense there are two plays that we’d like to have back where we didn’t tackle well early in the football game,” Campbell said. “We gave up a couple of big plays that let them off the hook.”

Campbell didn’t mention which plays they were, specifically. But one of them was undoubtedly Chubba Hubbard’s 32-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The Cyclones had Hubbard tackled at the line of scrimmage, but the star running back was able to break a few tackles and scamper in for the touchdown.

“We played good but we didn’t play good enough,” safety Lawrence White said. “We let them get some big plays out there and we can’t afford to let that happen.”