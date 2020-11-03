Cyclones work around election day respite

AMES — Last week Iowa State University football coach Matt Campbell said all but three of Iowa State’s players were registered to vote.

He and his players detailed speakers that came in and talked to the team and all the efforts that have been put in to educating the players on voting and the issues at hand.

It was election day on Tuesday and the NCAA made it an off day for all student-athletes so they can exercise their right to vote.

“I think the positive is there was a good portion of our guys who were really able to get their voting done prior to today,” Campbell said. “I certainly appreciate what the NCAA is doing in this matter and I think even just from our kids’ standpoint and our program’s standpoint to bring awareness to the opportunity to go out and vote and the opportunity to use your privileges to do those things.

“I think our kids, those that had the opportunity to go out and vote today, are doing it. But a good portion of our guys have already been able to get their votes accounted for. So, really proud of our kids. Really proud of our kids wanting to and being a part of this process.”