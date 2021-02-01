But it’s not just the freshmen that need to step up. Veterans such as Conditt and Bolton need to up their game, as well.

“We have to go into every game with our minds focused on winning,” Conditt said. “That’s all it should be. I remember in an interview last season, I said, ‘It can’t always be on coach Prohm.’

"This year is unlike any other. Of course you’re going to lose players from game to game but the focus has to be on the players, the determination has to be on the players, the can’t-give-up attitude has to be on the players. Those are the things we need to have.

“We had that early in the year when we were in close game after close game after close game. We have to get back to that. Whether it’s a win or loss, we have to play hard. We can’t go out there and play soft. No, we’re going to go out there and play like we know we can play.”

Iowa State got graduate transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands back last game. He was the first to return from the COVID-19 protocols.

As the oldest and most experienced player on the team, he has reiterated to everyone just how weird this season is.