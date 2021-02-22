“We know how good they are. Butler and Mitchell are as good of a backcourt as anyone in the country. And defensively, as a whole, Baylor is as good as anyone in the country.”

The Bears are holding teams to just 41% shooting from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

Baylor forces 18.6 turnovers per game and averages 24 points off of those turnovers.

If Butler and Mitchell are a problem for opposing teams on the offensive end — and they are a problem — they’re equally as problematic on the defensive end.

Butler averages 2.5 steals per game and Mitchell 2.1.

In Iowa State’s last game against Oklahoma, Prohm started a different group in the second half than he did at the beginning of the game, going with Tyler Harris and Tre Jackson over starters Javan Johnson and Jaden Walker. Johnson ( two points) played just over 17 minutes vs. Oklahoma and Walker, who was scoreless, didn't get in 7.

Prohm said he’s still deciding on who will start against Baylor, but he knows he’ll need contributions from everyone.