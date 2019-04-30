Listed as a top 30 prospect in the 2019 class, Carton was co-Mr. Basketball in Iowa and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. The Ohio State signee averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the 21-win Bulldogs. A two-time first team all-stater, Carton had a school-record 49 points against Davenport West and closed his career with a Bettendorf-best 1,198 points. He recently participated in the Allen Iverson Classic in Philadelphia.
