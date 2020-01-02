D.J. Carton, Bettendorf

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Rated as a top 35 prospect in the nation by Rivals.com in the 2019 class, the athletic 6-2 point guard led Bettendorf to 21 victories and a share of the MAC title last winter. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to earn first team all-state accolades, Iowa Gatorade player of the year and shared the honor as Iowa's Mr. Basketball.

Carton, a three-year varsity contributor, set Bettendorf records for most points in a game (49 versus Davenport West) and career (1,198 points).

He had more than 20 Division I offers out of high school before ultimately choosing Ohio State. Through the Buckeyes' first 13 games, he is averaging 10.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest and was the league's freshman of the week recently.

