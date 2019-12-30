D.J. Carton

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The 6-foot-2 guard put the finishing touches on a record-breaking high school basketball career by leading Bettendorf to 21 victories, winning Iowa’s Gatorade player of the year award and sharing the Mr. Basketball award.

He averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to earn first-team all-state honors for the second consecutive year. He also set Bettendorf records for most points in a game (49 vs. Davenport West) and a career (1,198 points).

Rated the 33rd best prospect in the nation by Rivals.com, he has continued his career this season at Ohio State and has averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 assists through the first 12 games.

