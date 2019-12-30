You are the owner of this article.
D.J. Carton
D.J. Carton

Purdue Fort Wayne Ohio St Basketball

Ohio State guard D.J. Carton, right, goes up for a shot in front of Purdue Fort Wayne guard Tionne Rollins during the second half of Friday's game in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 85-46.

The 6-foot-2 guard put the finishing touches on a record-breaking high school basketball career by leading Bettendorf to 21 victories, winning Iowa’s Gatorade player of the year award and sharing the Mr. Basketball award.

He averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game to earn first-team all-state honors for the second consecutive year. He also set Bettendorf records for most points in a game (49 vs. Davenport West) and a career (1,198 points).

Rated the 33rd best prospect in the nation by Rivals.com, he has continued his career this season at Ohio State and has averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 assists through the first 12 games.

