D’Lua Pancake & Burrito House and D’Lua Fusion Cuisine & Bar
D'Lua Fusion Cuisine Tequila Bar & Restaurant at 5185 18th St., in Bettendorf Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Looking for breakfast and burritos? D’Lua has you covered. The folks who own Old Mexico in Rock Island opened D’Lua Pancake & Burrito House (3419 Avenue of the Cities, Moline) last October, and D’Lua Fusion Cuisine & Bar (5185 18th St., Bettendorf) in February.

Each D’Lua offers breakfast all day, as well as a Tex-Mex spread of tostadas, tacos, flautas, gorditas and more, as well as giant burritos. The Bettendorf location also will offer various tequilas.

For more information, call the Moline location at 309-524-3367, or find each location on Facebook.

